FINLAND'S RADIATION SAFETY CENTER (STUK):

* HAS GRANTED PERMISSION TO INCREASE THE POWER OF TVO's OL3 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO MORE THAN 60% OF ITS FULL POWER Source text for Eikon: https://www.stuk.fi/-/ol3-n-tehoa-saa-lisata

