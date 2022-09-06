Left Menu

Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van

Police in Switzerland said on Tuesday that they found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway.The Italian-registered vehicle was stopped early Monday morning as it headed northward on the A2 highway at Buochs, near the central city of Lucerne , police in Nidwalden canton state said.Officers found the migrants crammed into the windowless cargo area of the van.

Police in Switzerland said on Tuesday that they found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway.

The Italian-registered vehicle was stopped early Monday morning as it headed northward on the A2 highway at Buochs, near the central city of Lucerne , police in Nidwalden canton (state) said.

Officers found the migrants crammed into the windowless cargo area of the van. Police said they were standing and had been shut in the van for several hours without a break.

The migrants were aged between 20 and 50 and were from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, police said in a statement. They said that they wanted to travel to European countries outside Switzerland.

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was arrested and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, police said.

