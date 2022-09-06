HC seeks Delhi govt stand on MCD plea against assembly committee on Municipal Corporation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the city government on a plea by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) challenging the constitution of a "Committee of Municipal Corporation" by the Delhi Assembly.

The MCD also objected to the subsequent demands by the Committee of Municipal Corporation about the information on the corporation's "internal affairs".

Justice Yashwant Varma said that the "matter requires consideration" and granted three weeks to the Delhi government to file its counter affidavit to the petition which claims that only the Centre has the power of superintendence over MCD's affairs. As the senior counsel for the MCD urged the court to pass an interim order protecting it against committee orders seeking the presence of its officers, the court asked the Delhi government to "desist" for the time being.

Counsel appearing for the Delhi government asked the court to list the matter after a "short date" and hear its stand before passing any interim directions in favour of the petitioner.

Delhi government lawyer Gautam Narayan contended that house committees were "very important committees in aid of the legislature", as pointed out by the Supreme Court, and "MCD was taking every possible step to prevent the framing of policy." "Don't proceed any further. We will put a short date," said the court as it also granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court if any action is initiated against them.

Senior advocate Sanjay Poddar, appearing for the MCD, argued that a committee of the legislative body cannot frame any rules which may enable it to consider matters about the day-to-day administration of the capital.

In the petition filed through lawyers Sanjeev Sagar and Nazia Parveen, the MCD said that the act of questioning it through the Committee of Municipal Corporation was bad in law and illegal as the Delhi government has "no power and no legal right to constitute the Committee" or seek information and compel the presence of officers without sanction and approval of Lieutenant Government in view of the amendment to GNCTD Act.

"Respondent cannot act contrary to provisions of DMC (Delhi Municipal Corporation) Act because only UOI (Union of India) has the power of superintendence as well as control over the affairs of Corporation. No rules have been framed post amendment to section 33 of the GNCTD Act. No approval of Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor has been taken by the speaker of the house on rules therefore the Committee has no right to proceed any further," the petition stated.

"The respondent has no legal right to discuss the functioning, administration, and activities of Municipal Corporation in the Legislative House or its Committees. It is submitted that Section 33 of the GNCTD act specifically prohibits the assembly to make rules to enable itself or its Committees to enquire into the day-to-day functioning of the Corporation. It also states that any Committee formed earlier on the subject shall stand declared Void," it added.

It emphasised that the MCD has its own house of elected members and committees to examine its subjects and it cannot be put to scrutiny of an external committee.

"The Committee has raised various demands for supply of information regarding subjects like buildings, Veterinary Department, Policies, Guidelines of Constructions, Issuance of NOC for National Flag, etc…. The information sought by the "Committee of Municipal Corporation" is related to internal affairs of the Corporation, therefore the said Committee is barred from seeking such information," the plea said.

The matter would be heard next on October 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)