Left Menu

2 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:25 IST
2 terrorists killed in encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two terrorists were killed in the ensuing gunbattle, the official said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultras were being ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022