BSF, Pakistan Rangers hold flag meeting along IB in Jammu

Hours after an incident of ceasefire violation, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers Tuesday held a flag meeting along the international border here and agreed to respect the ''existing norms'', an official said.

The company commander level meeting at 1.45 pm on border ended in a cordial atmosphere, Deputy Inspector General of BSF S P S Sandhu said.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at BSF troops along the international border (IB) in Arnia sector of Jammu district. However, no one was injured in the ensuing exchange of fire, officials said.

''The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future,'' the public relations officer, BSF Jammu, said.

