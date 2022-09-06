DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over attempt to murder of lady over dowry

On Tuesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to police after a woman was allegedly burnt at her matrimonial house, officials said.

The Commission said it received a complaint regarding the attempt to murder a lady by her husband. The complainant submitted that she lives with her husband and in-laws at her matrimonial house in Mandawali.

According to DCW, she informed that her husband fights with her and often beats her. On September 2, her husband fought with her and demanded a dowry of Rs. 5 Lakh. She alleged that when she resisted, her husband and father-in-law put her on fire, the commission said. The lady is presently admitted to a hospital in Delhi and her condition is stated to be critical. The panel said she has sustained severe burnt injuries and is fighting for her life. Terming it as a 'serious matter', the commission has sought a copy of an FIR and details of the accused arrested. It has also sought a detailed action taken report (ATR) latest by September 9.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal stated, ''The incident is totally horrific. The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital. It's shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in the country.....Accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them.''

