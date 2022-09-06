Left Menu

Tension in UP village after seven monkeys found dead

Some persons killed monkeys and threw their bodies outside the Gura Barela village on Monday, Divisional Forest Officer DFO Ashok Kumar said. Usawan Police Station Section House Officer Mahendra Singh said the police had begun a probe and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:39 IST
The recovery of seven dead monkeys from a village in Usawan here sparked tension among villagers, police said on Tuesday. Some persons killed monkeys and threw their bodies outside the Gura Barela village on Monday, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar said. ''A video, which shows the monkeys with their hands tied and black oil on their eyes, has also gone viral,'' the DFO said.

The police have registered an FIR following a complaint by the forest department in this regard under the Wild Life (Protection) Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, he said.

The bodies of the monkeys had been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute for post mortem, he added. Usawan Police Station Section House Officer Mahendra Singh said the police had begun a probe and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

