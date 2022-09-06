EU's Vestager says Grail's independence must be restored after Illumina takeover veto
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that Grail's independence needed to be restored after earlier blocking Illumina's acquisition of the U.S. biotechnology company.
Illumina said it would challenge the European Union's veto of the $7.1 billion deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Illumina
- U.S.
- European Union's
- MargreVestager
Advertisement