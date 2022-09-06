Left Menu

TMC MLA seeks 15-day time to appear before CBI for questioning in chit fund case

Trinamool Congress MLA Subodh Adhikary, who was summoned by the CBI for questioning in connection with a chit fund case, on Tuesday sought a 15-day time to appear before it, the central agency sources said.The legislator from Bijpur in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation to give the time for collating documents that the economic offences wing of the agency has sought from him, they said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-09-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:43 IST
The legislator from Bijpur in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation to give the time for collating documents that the economic offences wing of the agency has sought from him, they said. During the day, Adhikari did not appear before the CBI sleuths, the agency sources said. The summons to the MLA was sent after the central agency had on Sunday conducted search operations at six locations in the state, including residences of Adhikary and his brother, in connection with its probe into the ponzi scam.

Last week, the CBI had arrested Trinamool Congress leader Raju Sahani, who is the chairman of Halisahar Municipality, in connection with a chit fund case related to Sunmarg Welfare Organisation.

The probe agency had recovered Rs 80 lakh in cash, a country-made firearm and documents of properties worth Rs 2.75 crore from the residence of Sahani.

Notably, Halisahar is a part of the Bijpur assembly constituency.

