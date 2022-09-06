EU's Vestager will issue separate decision ordering Illumina to divest Grail
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:59 IST
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that she would issue a separate decision in due course ordering Illumina to dissolve its acquisition of Grail and restore Grail's independence.
Vestager had earlier blocked the deal.
