Left Menu

EU's Vestager will issue separate decision ordering Illumina to divest Grail

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 16:59 IST
EU's Vestager will issue separate decision ordering Illumina to divest Grail
Margrethe Vestager Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday that she would issue a separate decision in due course ordering Illumina to dissolve its acquisition of Grail and restore Grail's independence.

Vestager had earlier blocked the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022