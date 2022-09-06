Left Menu

Man shot at in southwest Delhi village over personal enmity

The victim -- Narender, resident of Bindapur, admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital is unfit for statement, they said.Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Manoj C said, An intimation was received regarding patient Narender been admitted to DDU Hospital with an alleged history of gunshot injury.A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and during investigation it was found that Kamal, resident of a slum cluster in Delhi Cantt had fired upon the injured, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:04 IST
Man shot at in southwest Delhi village over personal enmity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot at over personal enmity in southwest Delhi's Cantonment area on Tuesday, police said. The victim -- Narender, resident of Bindapur, admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital is unfit for statement, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''An intimation was received regarding patient Narender been admitted to DDU Hospital with an alleged history of gunshot injury''.

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and during investigation it was found that Kamal, resident of a slum cluster in Delhi Cantt had fired upon the injured, the officer said. ''We apprehended and later arrested Kamal (32). The accused admitted that he had fired upon the victim over the personal enmity but did not disclose further details. An empty cartridge was recovered on his instance from his house,'' he said. ''The patient was brought to the hospital by Kamal who fired upon the victim,'' the officer said.

The police said that both the accused and the victim have previous criminal record and were involved in a murder case also.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

Madrassa teacher arrested for allegedly sodomizing a minor

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022