Man shot at in southwest Delhi village over personal enmity

A 26-year-old man was allegedly shot at over personal enmity in southwest Delhi's Cantonment area on Tuesday, police said. The victim -- Narender, resident of Bindapur, admitted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital is unfit for statement, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said, ''An intimation was received regarding patient Narender been admitted to DDU Hospital with an alleged history of gunshot injury''.

A case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and during investigation it was found that Kamal, resident of a slum cluster in Delhi Cantt had fired upon the injured, the officer said. ''We apprehended and later arrested Kamal (32). The accused admitted that he had fired upon the victim over the personal enmity but did not disclose further details. An empty cartridge was recovered on his instance from his house,'' he said. ''The patient was brought to the hospital by Kamal who fired upon the victim,'' the officer said.

The police said that both the accused and the victim have previous criminal record and were involved in a murder case also.

