Police guns down one, nabs 2 during loot of pvt finance co office

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An armed robber was shot dead on Tuesday in the office of a private financial company here during an exchange of fire with the police, who had rushed in to foil the loot attempt, the police said.

Two members of the gang were apprehended by the police while two others managed to flee from the spot, the police said.

The bank robbers had forcefully entered a Muthoot Finance office near Matkuriya here soon after it opened its doors around 10.30 am. Police personnel under Bank More police station in-charge, P K Singh rushed to the finance compnay office on getting information and was fired upon by them.

The police retaliated killing one of them on the spot.

A search has been launched to net the two who have escaped, the police said.

Senior superintendent of police Sanjiv Kumar has reached the spot and is monitoring the operation to net the absconding armed miscreants. On September 3 evening armed criminals had looted jewellery worth over Rs one crore from a jewellery showroon in the tow.

Tuesday's incident evoked memories of the 1991 bank loot here in which former Dhanbad superintendent of police Randhir Prasad Verma was killed during his line of duty resisting the robbers. He was posthumously awarded the country's highest gallantry award Ashok Chakra.

