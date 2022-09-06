Left Menu

UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 17:33 IST
UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister
British Queen Elizabeth. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as prime minister on Tuesday during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration, the statement said.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022