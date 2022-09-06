UK's Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss as prime minister

Britain's Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as prime minister on Tuesday during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

"The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration, the statement said.

"Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

