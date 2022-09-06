Left Menu

Bangladesh to confer Mujib Scholarship to descendants of Indian soldiers killed, injured in 1971 war

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:04 IST
Bangladesh to confer Mujib Scholarship to descendants of Indian soldiers killed, injured in 1971 war
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina announced the Mujib Scholarship on Tuesday for the direct descendants of the Indian soldiers killed or grievously injured in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The awards will be conferred on Wednesday, she said.

The award is named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Hasina's father.

According to reports, a total of 200 family members of Indian Army personnel will receive the scholarship.

''We are grateful for the valuable support from the government and the people of India in the great war of liberation of Bangladesh in 1971, which was a watershed moment in our bilateral relations....

''Tomorrow, I will confer the Mujib Scholarship to the direct descendants of the soldiers or officers of the defence forces of India who were martyred or gravely wounded during the Bangladesh Liberation War,'' Hasina said.

As many as 1,984 Indian Army personnel were killed in the war, according to the Bangladeshi government.

The Hasina government had earlier honoured other Indian supporters of the freedom movement of Bangladesh, including writers and politicians. In the past, Hasina had also proposed to confer similar honours to those soldiers who laid down their lives to liberate the country.

India and Bangladesh signed seven agreements after talks between Modi and Hasina, including one on sharing the water of the Kushiyara river, which is expected to benefit the regions of southern Assam and Sylhet in Bangladesh.

Hasina, who is on a four-day visit to India, also oversaw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Prasar Bharti and Bangladesh Television (BTV) on cooperation in broadcasting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022