Left Menu

MP: Teen tied to pole, thrashed by people on suspicion of being thief in Shahdol

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:16 IST
MP: Teen tied to pole, thrashed by people on suspicion of being thief in Shahdol
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was tied to a pole and beaten up by a group of people on suspicion of being a thief in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when a video of the incident, which took place in Pandav Nagar on Monday, surfaced on social media, an official said.

A group of four boys had come to the locality allegedly to collect donations for Ganpati festival celebrations, when some locals stopped them, Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Three of the boys fled the scene, while one boy was caught, tied to a pole and thrashed, he said.

Residents of the area have claimed that the boys were recceing the locality to carry out thefts and were involved in such cases, the official said.

The boy was tracked down and based on a complaint by him, a case has been registered against unidentified people, while an offence of house trespass has also been registered against the teen on a complaint by a resident of the locality, he said.

Action will be taken after people are identified on the basis of the video that surfaced on social media, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022