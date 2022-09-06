Tripartite pact signed with aim to train one million frontline healthcare workers
- Country:
- India
Healthcare Sector Skill Council (HSSC), Association of Healthcare Providers India (AHPI) and 'ARTIST for Her' (Asian Research & Training Institute for Skill Transfer) have signed a tripartite agreement with an aim to train one million frontline healthcare workers across the country.
''We will be training 15,000 healthcare workers on priority as part of this arrangement and cover it in phases to reach one million,'' AHPI president Alexander Thomas was quoted as saying in a joint statement on Tuesday.
AHPI will identify the target groups for training, 'ARTIST for Her' will undertake capacity building and HSSC will do the assessment and certification, according to him.
Bengaluru-based 'ARTIST for Her' said it has resolved to train 1,000 frontline maternal healthcare workers ('ASHA' staff, nurses, and medical practitioners) at a cost of Rs one crore over the next year in Karnataka across public and private sectors to strengthen the healthcare delivery system.
''A pilot initiative was successfully rolled out in Karnataka with the support of AHPI. This will be extended in phases to Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and later to the rest of the country,'' said Chair of 'Well Woman Healthcare Committee' at International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics & 'ARTIST for Her' chairperson Hema Divakar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- HSSC
- International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics & '
- Healthcare Sector Skill Council
- Skill Transfer
- Hema Divakar
- India
- Tamil Nadu
- Karnataka
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Alexander Thomas
- Asian Research & Training Institute
- AHPI
- Association of Healthcare Providers
- Chair of 'Well Woman Healthcare Committee'
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: ED summons Swapna Patkar today, witness in Chawl land scam case
Absconding man booked for wife's murder in Maharashtra
Shivnath Express train on way to Nagpur in Maharashtra derails at Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh; no casualty: Railway officials.
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
SC refers matters on recent Maharashtra political crisis to Constitution bench.