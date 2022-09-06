Improvised bomb explodes in eastern Congo city of Butembo
An improvised bomb exploded in the eastern Congolese city of Butembo on Tuesday, wounding two agents when it detonated outside the office of the national intelligence agency, a military spokesperson said in a statement.
An investigation was ongoing to determine who was behind the attack, the statement said.
