Left Menu

Improvised bomb explodes in eastern Congo city of Butembo

Reuters | Beni | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:29 IST
Improvised bomb explodes in eastern Congo city of Butembo
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

An improvised bomb exploded in the eastern Congolese city of Butembo on Tuesday, wounding two agents when it detonated outside the office of the national intelligence agency, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

An investigation was ongoing to determine who was behind the attack, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022