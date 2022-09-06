World News Roundup: Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial; Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Analysis-Bolsonaro calls rallies to flex muscle on Brazil's bicentennial

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is calling supporters to attend street rallies alongside Independence Day military parades on Wednesday, a showing that may gauge support for the far-right leader's attacks on democratic institutions ahead of an October election. In the capital Brasilia, security officials are bracing for a crowd of 500,000 people on the central mall, which Bolsonaro will address after overseeing the traditional military parade marking 200 years of Brazil's independence from Portugal.

Canada extends manhunt for suspect in stabbing spree that killed 10

Canada's largest manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the lone surviving suspect in a stabbing spree that killed 10 people on Sunday, roiling a country where mass violence is rare. Myles Sanderson, 30, remained on the loose and possibly injured, police said, after they found his brother Damien Sanderson, 31, dead in a grassy area of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan on Monday.

New British PM Truss brings tougher UK stance on China

One of British politics' firmest critics of China became prime minister on Tuesday as Liz Truss, a self-styled defender of the post-war western world order, replaced Boris Johnson whose policy towards Beijing failed to harden fast enough for many in his party. Relations between London and Beijing have worsened in the last decade as Britain has grown worried that an open door to Chinese investment could pose national security risks, and that China's military and economic assertiveness may be acting against its post-Brexit free trade agenda.

Israel, Germany tied by remembrance, president Herzog says

Israel and Germany are tied together by the obligation to remember the Holocaust, Israeli President Isaac Herzog told the German parliament on Tuesday during a three-day visit to the country. At the start of his speech in the Bundestag, Herzog led a prayer to commemorate the murder of six million Jews during the Holocaust.

Flood-hit Pakistan battles to avert overflow of biggest lake

Pakistan was scrambling on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake and keep the waters from overflowing amid unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation, as a U.N. official warned of more misery in store.

As many as 33 million people have been affected, with at least 1,325 dead, including 466 children, in the floods brought by record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan's northern mountains, national disaster officials have said.

Greece plans to extend fence on land border with Turkey

Greece plans to extend a cement and barbed-wire fence along its northern border with Turkey to prevent migrants from entering the country, its citizen protection minister said on Tuesday. The 40-kilometre fence will be extended by another 140 kilometres, Takis Theodorikakos said during a visit in the region of Evros.

Smiling Putin inspects big Far East military drills

Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown smiling and joking with his defence minister on Tuesday as he inspected a big military exercise in Russia's far east, thousands of miles from the war in Ukraine. The "Vostok" (East) exercises also involve troops from China and India, although it was not clear if units from those countries were taking part in the portion observed by Putin.

Moscow, Kyiv accuse each other of shelling Ukraine's nuclear plant ahead of a U.N. report

Moscow and Kyiv on Tuesday accused each other of risking catastrophe by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine as they awaited a report by the United Nations nuclear watchdog on its condition. The plant, which is operated by Ukrainian technicians, was captured by Russian forces in early March soon after they invaded Ukraine.

Thousands evacuated in SW China as quake toll rises to 66

Chinese firefighters worked in treacherous terrain on Tuesday to help evacuate more than 11,000 people after a magnitude-6.8 quake struck China's mountainous southwestern province of Sichuan a day earlier, killing at least 66 people. State media footage, taken at the epicentre in Luding county, showed firefighters stretchering an injured person across a makeshift bridge built with tree trunks as muddy torrents raged below them.

Truss appointed as Britain's PM, Johnson bows out

Queen Elizabeth appointed Liz Truss as British prime minister on Tuesday, tasked with steering the country through a looming recession and energy crisis that threatens the futures of millions of households and businesses. Truss, the fourth Conservative prime minister in six years, flew to the royal familiy's Scottish home to be asked by the 96-year-old monarch to form a government. She replaces Boris Johnson, who was forced to quit after three tumultuous years in power.

