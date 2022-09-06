Left Menu

UP: 4 dead, 8 injured as roof of house collapses

Four people were killed and eight injured as the roof of a house collapsed in Mutthi Ganj area here on Tuesday, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district officials to provide free treatment to those injured.

UP: 4 dead, 8 injured as roof of house collapses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four people were killed and eight injured as the roof of a house collapsed in Mutthi Ganj area here on Tuesday, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed the district officials to provide free treatment to those injured. He also announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. Circle Officer Sarvanand said the roof collapsed due to heavy rain.

Those injured are being treated at the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital and their condition is stable, he said.

