UP STF, police arrest two with over 11,000 bottles of illegal liquor

PTI | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) and local police here on Tuesday arrested two smugglers and recovered 11,136 bottles of illegal liquor from their possession.

The liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar via Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Superintendent Navendu Kumar of STF Prayagraj region said.

The value of the seized liquor has been estimated at Rs 55 lakh, he said.

The seizure was made from an apple truck on Kanpur-Prayagraj highway near Saunra village under Malwan police station area, the officer said. He said that 11,136 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the truck in 365 boxes.

The truck driver Sandeep Singh and co-driver Ranjit, residents of Haryana, were arrested, while Pradeep Kumar and Lalit Teotia, two other smugglers managed to escape, he added.

