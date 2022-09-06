Left Menu

Polavaram project: SC suggests Centre call for meeting of stakeholders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI)The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested the Centre call for a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss and resolve the issues concerning the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

The apex court observed it would be in the ''fitness of thing'' if the Centre takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project could move forward and the concerns are addressed.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul noted that there are concerns expressed by the states of Odisha, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh regarding the impact of the project in as much as it may result in flooding of certain areas.

The bench, also comprising Justice A S Oka and Vikram Nath, also noted that it has been submitted that the project, as envisaged, has been expanded to a much larger extent and there are issues concerning environmental clearances as well on account of its expansion.

The top court suggested that a ''pioneering role must be played by the Ministry of Jal Shakti and a meeting be called of all the stakeholders.'' ''We put it to the counsel and the ASG (Additional Solicitor General who appeared for the Centre) that it will be in the fitness of thing if the Central government takes an initiative in calling all the stakeholders so that the project can move forward and yet the concerns are addressed,'' the bench observed.

It said the meeting must be held at an appropriately high level to sort out the issues.

The apex court said the meeting should be regularly held and should not await the next date of hearing before the court.

It posted the matter for hearing on December 7 and asked for a report from the Centre.

During the hearing, the bench observed that the concerns raised in the matter should be examined and worked out.

''These are all matters which should be examined and worked out in a mutually acceptable situation,'' the bench said.

It observed that if a project has to be made, the cost keeps on going up with the passage of time.

On August 22, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought Rs 10,000 crore on an ad-hoc basis to expedite the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari river. PTI ABA ABA RKS RKS

