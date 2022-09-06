U'khand CM honours investors who invested in state in last two years

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday honoured the investors who did investments in the state in the last two years. Work on projects worth 15,000 crore began in 2020 during the COVID time after an MoU worth 35,000 crore was signed.

During the Uttarakhand Investor Award ceremony held at the Chief Minister's residence, the investors were presented with a memento and a citation. Addressing the award ceremony, Dhami said the investors have given a new dimension to the state in the field of industry.

"The people working in the industrial sector provide a vital contribution to raising the state's economy and revenue. You all are our brand ambassadors. Uttarakhand is developing its industry quickly. Investors are drawn to Uttarakhand due to the favourable business environment," he said. So much investment coming to the state is unquestionably a major accomplishment despite the COVID pandemic, CM Dhami said.

He also said that there has been a lot of progress made in the areas of infrastructure, policy reform and simplification. The Chief Minister further lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "PM Modi is giving the nation a new identity. In these eight years, India has prospered and risen to power."

Dhami thanked the investors for having faith in the talent, commitment, hard work and wisdom of Uttarakhand's young and stated that the initiatives that have been undertaken will open up new opportunities for the state and prove to be a turning point in its economic development. He said, "We have gone ahead with the mantra of 'Reform-Perform-Transform'. We have placed a strong emphasis on coordination, stability and business friendliness."

He reassured the investors and businessmen by stating that the state government will work to promote favourable policies and decisions. He said that the state government will support investors and businessmen. In 2018, the state held its inaugural "Investment Summit" where more than 600 investors from a variety of industries signed MoUs and investment willingness letters totalling more than one lakh twenty-four thousand crores, Dhami said.

The execution of the ratified MoUs was closely watched. As a result, MoUs worth more than 35,000 crore were put into practice locally. These initiatives span a number of industries, including manufacturing, food processing, healthcare, travel, and energy. As many as 68 investors, representing both the MSME and large-scale industries were invited to the event.

Investors shared their experiences at the occasion and praised the state's economic friendliness. (ANI)

