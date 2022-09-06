MP Lokayukta police nab 3 govt officials for taking bribes in separate incidents

Three government officials, including a policeman, were caught by the Lokayukta's Special Police Establishment (SPE) while allegedly accepting bribes collectively worth Rs 3.10 lakh in different districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.

These officials were caught taking bribes in separate incidents in Indore, Jabalpur and Khargone districts, they said. In Indore, Ishwanath Yogi, a police constable of the Special Armed Force (SAF), was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from an unemployed man for helping him get a government job, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel.

Yogi had asked for Rs 8 lakh from the man and he was caught when the first installment of Rs 1.5 lakh was being paid to him, Baghel said.

In Jabalpur, a team of the anti-corruption agency caught District Audit Manager Shradha Tamrakar when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a private travel operator to clear pending bills of Rs 13.24 lakh for vehicles hired for deployment at Seth Govind Das District Hospital (formerly Victoria Hospital), Superintendent of Police (Lokayukta) Sanjay Sahu said.

The Lokayukta action came on a complaint received from the owner of a private tours and travel firm against the district audit manager for demanding a bribe to clear the bills, he said.

In Khargone, the Lokayukta SPE caught an inspector of the labour department, Sapan Gore, while he accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 in his office from the owner of a private school for settling up a case of alleged irregularities in fixing salaries of employees during the pandemic period, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Santosh Bhadoria.

The accused officer first asked for Rs 1.5 lakh, but later settled for Rs 80,000, Bhadoria said.

All the three state government officials were booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Special Police Establishment is an important wing of the Lokayukt organization. The special police force carries out investigation into certain offences affecting the public administration.

