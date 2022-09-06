8 packets of drugs seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday seized eight packets of drugs near the Indo-Pak border here.

In an official statement here, a BSF official said acting on a specific input, the troops carried out a special operation and noticed a suspicious bag ahead of the border security fence in the Amritsar sector.

After opening the bag, the BSF troops seized seven packets of heroin weighing 3.630 kg and a packet of opium weighing 40 grams.

