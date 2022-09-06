Left Menu

8 packets of drugs seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-09-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 19:59 IST
8 packets of drugs seized near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday seized eight packets of drugs near the Indo-Pak border here.

In an official statement here, a BSF official said acting on a specific input, the troops carried out a special operation and noticed a suspicious bag ahead of the border security fence in the Amritsar sector.

After opening the bag, the BSF troops seized seven packets of heroin weighing 3.630 kg and a packet of opium weighing 40 grams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022