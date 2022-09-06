Left Menu

Odisha man gets 20-year jail for raping teen

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:22 IST
Odisha man gets 20-year jail for raping teen
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Odisha's Ganjam district sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment on Tuesday for raping a 14-year-old girl over three years ago.

Berhampur Pocso court judge Ganeshwar Pati also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Brundaban Naik, said special public prosecutor Mohan Singari.

The court awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the rape survivor.

On May 13, 2019, Naik had sexually assaulted the teenager after he saw her bathing in a water body on the outskirts of her village in Purushottampur police station area.

The court declared its judgement was based on the medical report and the statements of 12 witnesses.

