PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit in Gr Noida on Sept 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Greater Noida, near Delhi, on September 12 to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022, officials said Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to reach Greater Noida on September 11 to review arrangements for the PM's visit, the officials said. The summit is scheduled to take place at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the local administration said in a statement. ''Keeping in view the September 12 VVIP programme, a site inspection of the venue was carried out by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh at the Expo Mart on Tuesday,'' it said. ''Necessary guidelines related to the event were issued on the spot to the officers concerned and a thorough site inspection from the point of view of security was done,'' it added.

PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the World Dairy Summit on September 12 while CM Adityanath is expexted to reach Greater Noida a day ahead to review preparations, the administration said.

During the site inspection, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Love Kumar, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Nitin Madan, and officers concerned of the expo centre, among others, were present, it added.

The International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit is an annual meeting of the global dairy sector, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants from all over the world.

The participant profile includes CEOs and employees of dairy processing companies, dairy farmers, suppliers to the dairy industry, academicians, and government representatives.

