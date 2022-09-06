Left Menu

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 6

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 6 SC said it would begin hearing from September 13 a batch of pleas on the constitutional validity of the Centres decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to EWS in admissions and jobs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 20:35 IST
Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 6
  • Country:
  • India

Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 6 * SC said it would begin hearing from September 13 a batch of pleas on the constitutional validity of the Centre's decision to grant 10 per cent reservation to EWS in admissions and jobs. * SC sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea by Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra, seeking bail in a case related to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. * SC took note of the Eknath Shinde faction's claim about the Uddhav Thackeray camp stalling the proceedings before the poll panel where the former's application staking claim over the Shiv Sena and its symbol is pending, and said it will consider listing its plea before a constitution bench.

* Centre told SC the Punjab government is ''not cooperating'' in resolving the decades-old Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal dispute between the state and Haryana.

* SC suggested the Centre call for a meeting of all the stakeholders to discuss and resolve the issues concerning the Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh.

* Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested in October 2020 on way to Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being gang-raped, has deep links with the PFI and is part of a larger conspiracy to ''incite religious discord and spread terror'', Uttar Pradesh government has told the Supreme Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022