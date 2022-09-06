Left Menu

Man arrested for posting objectionable remarks against UP chief minister

Taking offence, one Shubhankar Yadav, a resident of Belipar area, filed a police complaint.Yadav was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Gida police station SHO Rahul Kumar Singh said.Gorakhpur municipal corporation recently announced to change the names of some of its wards following delimitation.

A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the changing of names of municipal wards.

Accused Bhola Yadav, a resident of Matsyendra Nagar – this place was called Nausad until recently – under Gida police station limits was upset with the change of names, including that of the ward he lives in.

On Monday, he allegedly posted certain objectionable remarks on social media and also shared them in groups. Taking offence, one Shubhankar Yadav, a resident of Belipar area, filed a police complaint.

Yadav was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. He was arrested and sent to judicial custody, Gida police station SHO Rahul Kumar Singh said.

Gorakhpur municipal corporation recently announced to change the names of some of its wards following delimitation. While there were 70 wards in Gorakhpur earlier, 10 wards will be added after the delimitation exercise.

