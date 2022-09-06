MP cops to move fast-track court in case against 'serial killer'; accused sent to jail

The Madhya Pradesh police will move a fast-track court in Sagar district for a speedy trial in the case related to a ''serial killer'' arrested for allegedly murdering four private security guards, while he was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday by a local court, an official said.

The 18-year-old accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal in less than a week, police earlier said.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Sonam Raghuvanshi on Tuesday sent Dhurve to jail under 14-day judicial custody after the end of his police remand, Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said.

After his arrest on Friday last, the accused, a resident of a village in Sagar district, was interrogated by officials of different police stations about the killings.

Nayak said the police will soon take the case to a fast-track court for a speedy trial and to ensure early conviction of the accused, who had done odd jobs in various states, including Goa and Maharashtra, in the last few years.

The first three killings happened in a span of 72 hours, while the fourth victim from Bhopal was bludgeoned to death a few hours before Dhurve was arrested on September 2, police have said.

