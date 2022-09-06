Showing undue sympathy by reducing sentence may adversely affect faith in efficacy of law: SC

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI)The Supreme Court Tuesday said the gravity of the crime is the prime consideration for deciding appropriate punishment and if undue sympathy is shown by reducing the sentence to the minimum, it may adversely affect the faith of people in the efficacy of law.

The apex court said the court always has to balance the aggravating circumstances and mitigating circumstances at the time of imposing a sentence.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and A S Oka, which was dealing with an appeal against a judgement of the Bombay High Court, enhanced the sentence by six months in addition to one-year simple imprisonment awarded to three convicts in a case of 1992.

In its December 2016 verdict, the high court reduced the sentence of three years imposed on four persons by the trial court to one year.

The apex court noted in its judgement that one of the accused had died and the appeal filed by the complainant stands abated against him.

''As far as the sentencing is concerned, the judicial discretion is always guided by various considerations such as the seriousness of the crime, the circumstances in which the crime was committed, and the antecedents of the accused. The court is required to go by the principle of proportionality,'' the bench said.

''If undue sympathy is shown by reducing the sentence to the minimum, it may adversely affect the faith of people in efficacy of law. It is the gravity of crime which is the prime consideration for deciding what should be the appropriate punishment,'' it said.

The apex court observed that perusal of the high court judgement showed that there was no finding recorded regarding the existence of any relevant mitigating circumstance in favour of the accused. It said that the finding recorded by the trial court shows that the appellant had suffered 11 injuries in the incident.

The bench noted that the high court had confirmed the conviction of the accused for the offences, including under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means) read with section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

''The maximum sentence for the offence punishable under section 326 of IPC is imprisonment for life. Even after considering the nature of the serious injuries sustained by the appellant, the trial court took a lenient view by imposing the sentence of imprisonment of only 3 years,'' the bench noted.

It observed that looking at the gravity of the offence, there was no warrant for showing leniency.

While enhancing the sentence, the bench said it proposes to grant reasonable compensation to the victims in addition to the compensation made payable by the high court.

It directed the three accused to pay an additional amount of Rs 40,000 to the appellant and the injured witness. ''By modifying the impugned judgement of the high court, we direct that in addition to the substantive sentence imposed by the high court for the offence punishable under section 326 read with section 34 of IPC, the respondent no.1, 2, and 4 shall undergo simple imprisonment for six months,'' it said.

While partly allowing the appeal, the apex court said these three persons shall surrender before the trial court within six weeks to undergo the six-month simple imprisonment. According to the prosecution, in March 1992, the appellant came near a shop and it was alleged that one of the accused abused a person, who later became one of the witnesses of the case.

It said when the appellant tried to intervene, he was slapped.

Later, when the appellant was sitting along with the person, who was abused, the four accused came there and assaulted them. PTI ABA ABA RKS RKS

