Three killed as car falls into pond after beng hit by truck in Banswara

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:05 IST
Three people were killed after their car was allegedly hit by a truck on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Banswara district, police said.

The three were going to Banswara from Aspur when the collision took place and their car fell into a pond.

''We have registered a case against an unidentified truck on the basis of a complaint lodged by family members,'' Loharia SHO Puranmal Meena said.

The deceased were identified as Harveer Singh (42) and their distant relatives Krishna Kanwar (32) and her son Paramjeet (7).

Meena said that Harveer's body was handed over to family members after post mortem whereas the bodies of the other two will be handed over when family members arrive. PTI AG RT

