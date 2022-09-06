Illegal stone mining to be checked through drones in Haryana's Nuh

The Haryana Police has decided to check illegal stone mining in 29 villages of Nuh district with the help of drones.

It has identified 29 villages as areas suspected to be hotspots for illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

While marking the illegal mines with white and red paints, cops will conduct videography surveys of these areas through drones.

Police, in a meeting held here with the representatives of these villages, asked them to cooperate in order to curb the practice of stone-theft from the mines.

Seeking the support from the locals, Superintendent of Police - Nuh, Varun Singla asked the people to share information related to stone-theft or illegal mining in the district to the police.

''Now the surveillance of Aravalli hills will be done by drone cameras,'' he added.

Twenty-nine villages, which have been identified for checking illegal mining included Badka Alimudin, Salaka, Dhulawat, Charoda, Pachgaon, Malaka, Basai, Silkho and Nurpur.

After Deputy Superintendent of Police Surender Singh was allegedly mowed down by a dumper truck in Nuh during a raid against illegal stone mining in July, the district administration had stepped up its campaign against the illegal mining mafia here.

