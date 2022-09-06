Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 6: *HC sought the stand of the city government on a plea by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi challenging the constitution of a “Committee of Municipal Corporation” by the Delhi Assembly.

*HC granted bail to three accused in connection with the Biocon Biologics-Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation bribery case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

*HC sought the stand of the Delhi government on a plea challenging the scheme providing for reimbursement of tuition fees of school students belonging to minority communities.

*HC refused to interfere with a trial court order granting interim bail for two weeks to businessman Ajay Ramesh Nawandar, arrested in a Rs 34,615 crore bank fraud case involving Dewan Housing Finance Limited, on account of his medical condition and permitted him to travel to Mumbai for his treatment.

* HC dismissed a petition seeking direction to confiscate the Padma Bhushan award conferred on MDH masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati for allegedly using the prefix 'Padma Bhushan' on the company's products, stores, and social media.

*HC directed the Inspector General of Prisons to ensure that isolation medical wards or quarantine zones are created in all jails here so that there is no compelling need to repeatedly release on interim bail accused persons who are facing trial for serious offences.

