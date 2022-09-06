Delhi Police to 'create awareness' among public about unmanned barricades

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it will ''create awareness'' among the public about unmanned barricades, asserting that ''corrective measures'' will be taken to address the issue.

This comes a day after police informed the Delhi High Court that no unmanned barricades will be left on roads and people can report any unattended barricade at helpline 112 or tag police on Twitter and action will be immediately taken.

Police said that they have started receiving calls from citizens informing them about unmanned barricades. Twitter users have also shared photos of unmanned barricades from their area and tagged Delhi Traffic Police. ''Sir, barricade permanent at Multan Nagar/Paschim vihar, service lane!,'' a Twitter user wrote tagging Delhi Traffic Police.

To this, the traffic police immediately replied: ''Thank you, area traffic inspector has been informed. You may also call on mobile no. 8700201728.'' Suman Nalwa, Delhi Police PRO, said police have been stressing the fact that if people see any unmanned barricades, they can inform through 112.

''We are going to popularise and create awareness among the public about this. We have been already doing it through the media and our official social media platforms. If people locate the unmanned barricades and inform us, we would take corrective measures. They can even tag or tweet to us,'' Nalwa said.

A high court bench of justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal was also informed by the Delhi Police counsel that as per new guidelines issued by police, no barricades will be put on roads during peak hours unless there is specific input or information regarding law and order or crime detection under the order of a senior officer of deputy commissioner of police (DCP) rank. The bench said it was not passing any additional order in this regard and was only asking the police to comply with its standing order. The high court was hearing a matter in which the court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a letter written to the prime minister which was in turn sent to the Delhi High Court for taking action against the placement of unmanned barricades on several roads in south Delhi area.

The Delhi Police, through standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Panwar, submitted that the area traffic inspector will brief his staff that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from road/footpath.

