PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:42 IST
Scoreboard: India vs Sri Lanka
Scoreboard of the Asia Cup Super 4 match between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday.

India innings: KL Rahul lbw b M Theekshana 6 Rohit Sharma c Pathum Nissanka b C Karunaratne 72 Virat Kohli b Dilshan Madushanka 0 Suryakumar Yadavc C M Theekshana b Shanaka 34 Hardik Pandya c Pathum Nissanka b Shanaka 17 Rishabh Pant c Pathum Nissanka b Dilshan Madushanka 17 Deepak Hooda b Dilshan Madushanka 3 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 15 Bhuvneshwar Kumar b C Karunaratne 0 Arshdeep Singh not out 1 Extras: (w-7, nb-1) 8 Total: 173/8 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 11-1, 13-2, 110-3, 119-4, 149-5, 157-6, 158-7, 164-8 Bowling: Dilshan Madushanka 4-0-24-3, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-29-1, Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-27-2, Asitha Fernando 2-0-28-0, Wanindu Hasaranga 4-0-39-0, Dasun Shanaka 2-0-26-2.

