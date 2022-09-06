FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech
Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:43 IST
Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street.
Below are the key quotes:
"We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."
