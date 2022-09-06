FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech

Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street.

Below are the key quotes:

"We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)