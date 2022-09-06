FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech

Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street. Below are the key quotes:

ON THE NEED FOR ACTION "We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."

ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS "United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognising that we can't have security at home without having security abroad."

