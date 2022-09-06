Left Menu

FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech

Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street. Below are the key quotes: ON THE NEED FOR ACTION "We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:44 IST
FACTBOX-Key quotes from new UK PM Liz Truss's Downing Street speech

Britain's Liz Truss gave her first speech as Prime Minister on Tuesday, setting out her priorities in office outside Number 10 Downing Street. Below are the key quotes:

ON THE NEED FOR ACTION "We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high-paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve. I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen."

ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS "United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognising that we can't have security at home without having security abroad."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022