Chhattisgarh: Man beaten to death over suspicion of stealing utensils; 4 accused held

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 06-09-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 21:50 IST
A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by four men who suspected him of stealing utensils in a village in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Budhan Ram, Jethu Ram, Simu Sai and Ratu Ram, all residents of Bataikala village under Kansabel police station limits, were arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.

As per preliminary investigation, Budhan Ram and his family members, on returning home from a local market, found four utensils worth around Rs 7,000 missing on Monday, he said.

Suspecting his neighbour Rohit Ram Nagwanshi's involvement in the theft, Budhan Ram and the three other accused took him on a motorcycle to a place in the village and beaten him up with sticks, leading to his death, the official said.

Based on a complaint of the deceased's mother, a case was registered and the accused were nabbed, the official said, adding further probe was on. PTI COR TKP RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

