Lucknow hotel fire: Two owners, general manager arrested; sent to jail

The two owners and general manager of a city hotel where a fire broke out on Monday killing four guests were arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody by a local court, police said.

''The owners of hotel, Rahul and Rohit Agarwal, along with its general manager Sagar Srivastav were presented before the court of chief judicial magistrate. The court sent them to jail till September 19,'' said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Aparna Kaushik.

Four people were killed and at least 10 were injured after a fire broke out in the hotel on Monday morning, prompting authorities to issue orders for sealing and demolition of the four-storey building after following ''due process''. The accused were detained on Monday evening and taken for questioning. Vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) Indramani Tripathi said the building was sealed on Tuesday. Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia on Monday said that a case was registered against owners Rahul Agarwal, Rohit Agarwal, Pawan Agarwal and Sagar Srivastava, general manager of the hotel, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). According to Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob, the zonal officer had on May 7 sent a notice to the hotel, to which they replied on May 12, and presented the renewal (certificate) of the fire NOC (no objection certificate) from 2021 to 2024.

''The owners, however, did not provide any map of the building approved as a hotel to the LDA. A notice was issued by the zonal officer on May 26, and another on August 28 as no reply was given. In this regard, the hotel be immediately sealed as per law and then be demolished,'' Jacob had said.

