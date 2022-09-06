Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee holds meet

The Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee has met under the aegis of the Indian Army to ''deliberate and synergise'' maintenance support among the three services, the ADGPI said on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the three services and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army also shared images from the meeting on the Twitter.

HQ IDS was created to fulfill the need for an institutional framework for higher management of defence.

