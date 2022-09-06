Left Menu

Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee holds meet

The Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers Committee has met under the aegis of the Indian Army to deliberate and synergise maintenance support among the three services, the ADGPI said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee has met under the aegis of the Indian Army to ''deliberate and synergise'' maintenance support among the three services, the ADGPI said on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the three services and Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS). The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army also shared images from the meeting on the Twitter.

''The Tri-Service Principal Maintenance Officers' Committee was held under the aegis of #IndianArmy to deliberate & synergize the Maintenance Support among the three services. The meeting was attended by senior officers of three services & HQ IDS #IndianArmy @HQ_IDS_India,'' it wrote.

HQ IDS was created to fulfill the need for an institutional framework for higher management of defence.

