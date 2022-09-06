TN seeks funds under NHM, nod for Siddha varsity

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday sought the release the first tranche of funds for 2022-23 fiscal from the Centre under the National Health Mission, Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PM-ABHIM) and the 15th Finance Commission.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the national capital on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian requested the former to issue ''suitable instructions'' to his Ministry to immediately release the funds.

Also, in a separate memorandum to Union Minister of State for Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, Subramanian requested the Centre to soon expedite the process of establishing the All-India Institute of Siddha Medicine (AIIS) in Tamil Nadu.

''Establishing an AIIS will provide an impetus for the promotion of Siddha medicine in the Indian sub-continent. Already, land for the project has been tentatively identified in Vengathur village near Tiruvallur,'' Subramanian said.

Seeking funds for re-development of Government Homoeopathy Medical College and Hospital, Thirumangalam, on a priority basis, he urged the Central government to ensure a safe passage to the anti-NEET bill, sanction for establishing new medical college hospitals in six districts - Ranipet, Thirupattur, Kancheepurm, Perambalur, Tenkasi and Myladuthurai - at an approximate total cost of Rs 2,400 crore.

Further, the State government sought Rs 1,200 crore for establishing Government College of Nursing in 30 Government Medical Colleges.

