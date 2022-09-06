White House: Canada stabbing spree was 'senseless' and 'devastating'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday a a stabbing spree in Canada , where mass violence is rare, is "senseless" and "devastating."

"We stand with Canada, our ally and neighbor and all those affected by this tragedy and condemn this senseless violence," Jean-Pierre said.

Canada's extensive manhunt extended into its third day on Tuesday with hundreds of officers searching for the surviving suspect in the stabbing spree that killed 10 people. https://reut.rs/3Bj9csn

