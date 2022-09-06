Security of Central Jail in North Goa to be handled by police: CM Sawant

In an important move, the Goa government on Tuesday decided to hand over the entire security management of the Central Jail at Colvale village in North Goa to the police department.

Till now, a separate cadre of jail staff was looking after security of the prison.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday inspected the prison premises at Colvale and also interacted with inmates housed there.

Sawant's visited the facility in the backdrop of several incidents of illegalities reported from the jail.

“We have decided to hand over the security management of the jail to the police department,” he said.

In the past, a non-IPS officer used to be appointed as the Inspector General (IG) of Prisons, said the CM.

“Now, we will have a Superintendent of Police-level officer as the IG (Prisons),” he said.

The chief minister said the entire control of the prison will be with the SP-rank officer with a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Inspectors and other personnel assisting him in managing security of the facility.

Sawant said the state government will carry out administrative reforms in the prison to improve its overall management.

The chief minister said during his visit to the prison, he met several inmates and heard their problems.

Several skill development courses for the prison's inmates will be introduced, the CM added.

