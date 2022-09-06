Left Menu

Kin of girl hurls acid, slashes her throat

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:20 IST
A person hurled acid on a 14-year-old girl and also inflicted a knife wound on her throat in a village in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, police said. The crime was allegedly committed by the girl's distant relative on Monday night when she was alone, said the police. The victim was shifted to a hospital in Nellore from where she was shifted to Chennai on Tuesday for better treatment.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim, said Guntur range deputy inspector general of police Trivikram Varma.“We will file a charge-sheet in the case within a week and ensure speedy trial,” he said.

The assailant, who was yet to be arrested, was Nagaraju, who committed the offence for material gain, according to Nellore (rural) deputy superintendent of police Harnath Reddy.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was not sexually abused. Her condition is stable now,” he told reporters here today. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed into the girl’s house and found her bleeding. They alerted her parents and they shifted her to hospital, said the police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

