Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen
PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday arrested 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in its waters, officials here said.
A trawler was also detained by the Lankan authorities.
The arrested fishermen hailed from Karaikkal in neighbouring Puducherry union territory, officials said.
