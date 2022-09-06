Left Menu

Five killed, eight injured in roof collapse in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:41 IST
Five killed, eight injured in roof collapse in Prayagraj
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons were killed and eight others were injured when a portion of roof of a dilapidated house fell over them in Muttiganj area amidst heavy rains on Tuesday, police here said.

The incident occurred near Hattiganj police outpost under Mutthiganj police station area and the injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment, Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Condoling the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the District Magistrate and police officials to visit the spot and ensure free and proper treatment of the injured. He has also directed district authorities to provide financial assistance of four lakh rupees to the kin of those killed in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Sushil Gupta (40), Rajendra Patel (51), Shyam Babu (40 ), Neeraj Kesarwani (32) and Nasruddin (55), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022