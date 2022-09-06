Left Menu

Delhi cop suspended for misconduct

A sub-inspector posted at Govindpuri police station in southeast Delhi was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly arguing with the Station House Officer SHO, officials said.According to the police, SI Mahesh Chand went to Inspector Jagdish, the SHO of Govindpuri police station, to get signatures on a status report of the high court wherein the SHO made some corrections.

A sub-inspector posted at Govindpuri police station in southeast Delhi was suspended on Tuesday for allegedly arguing with the Station House Officer (SHO), officials said.

According to the police, SI Mahesh Chand went to Inspector Jagdish, the SHO of Govindpuri police station, to get signatures on a status report of the high court wherein the SHO made some corrections. While the SHO was making corrections, the SI said he has already got it checked, leading to an argument between them, police said. A senior police officer said Chand has been suspended for insubordination in the matter and a departmental inquiry has been initiated.

