Left Menu

Maha: Suspended PSI among 8 held in Nagpur central jail drug smuggling case

A suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons were arrested, a day after an MCOCA case undertrial was held while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra, an official said. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-09-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 22:53 IST
Maha: Suspended PSI among 8 held in Nagpur central jail drug smuggling case
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons were arrested, a day after an MCOCA case undertrial was held while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra, an official said. The PSI, Pradip Nitnawre, was suspended in a rape case. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries. On Monday, the undertrial, identified as Suraj Kawle, was arrested while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022