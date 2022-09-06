Maha: Suspended PSI among 8 held in Nagpur central jail drug smuggling case

A suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons were arrested, a day after an MCOCA case undertrial was held while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra, an official said. The PSI, Pradip Nitnawre, was suspended in a rape case. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries. On Monday, the undertrial, identified as Suraj Kawle, was arrested while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail.

