Maha: Suspended PSI among 8 held in Nagpur central jail drug smuggling case
A suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons were arrested, a day after an MCOCA case undertrial was held while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra, an official said. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries.
- Country:
- India
A suspended police sub-inspector and seven other persons were arrested, a day after an MCOCA case undertrial was held while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail in Maharashtra, an official said. The PSI, Pradip Nitnawre, was suspended in a rape case. Prima facie, he was using a mobile phone in the jail and arranged Rs 45,000 for the delivery of the ganja and phone batteries. On Monday, the undertrial, identified as Suraj Kawle, was arrested while trying to smuggle ganja and batteries of mobile phones inside the Nagpur Central Jail.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prima
- Pradip Nitnawre
- Suraj Kawle
- Maharashtra
- MCOCA
ALSO READ
Redrawn maps shuffle US House primaries in New York, Florida
Representative Val Demings wins Democratic primary to run for U.S. Senate in Florida
US Rep. Jerry Nadler, who twice led efforts to impeach Trump, is ousted in New York Democratic primary, reports AP.
PMLA matter: SC says prima facie two issues, including not providing Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), requires reconsideration.
U.S. Representative Nadler wins tight incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York