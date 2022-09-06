Blast in illegal fireworks unit kills one, injures 3

One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion in an illegal firecracker unit on the outskirts of Chinayatapalem in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred while 4 workers were making the crackers.

The roof of the unit collapsed within a few minutes of the blast and the villagers, who rushed to the spot, informed the police and the fire service personnel. The locals said the explosion again exposed the illegal firecracker units.

''We are yet to ascertain the exact reason for the explosion. We suspect it was the result of improper mixing of chemicals while making the fireworks,’’ the police said.

Around 2 years ago, two persons were killed, and five others injured in an explosion in a similar illegal fire-cracker unit at Gullipalle village.

