Left Menu

Commandant of Russian-controlled Ukrainian city killed in bomb blast -local official

The city's deputy chief of traffic police died on Aug. 26 after being wounded in a bomb blast, local officials said. On Aug. 30, Alexei Kovalev, a former lawmaker with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party turned Russian-backed official in Kherson region, was shot dead.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 23:08 IST
Commandant of Russian-controlled Ukrainian city killed in bomb blast -local official
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Russian-installed commandant of a southern Ukrainian city died in a blast on Tuesday, a local official told Reuters, the latest in a series of assassinations in occupied areas of southern Ukraine. Vladimir Rogov, an official in the Russian-backed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, blamed the Ukrainian government for Artyom Bardin's death.

Russian media earlier said Bardin was hospitalised and in a critical condition after his car exploded outside the city administration building in Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia region, an Azov Sea port of around 100,000 people that was captured by Russian troops in February. The city's deputy chief of traffic police died on Aug. 26 after being wounded in a bomb blast, local officials said.

On Aug. 30, Alexei Kovalev, a former lawmaker with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party turned Russian-backed official in Kherson region, was shot dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant bacteria

Researchers find hydroquinine in trees has potential to kill drug-resistant ...

 United States
2
Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organs

Researchers find respiratory infections cause extreme stress to cells, organ...

 United States
3
UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

UTIs are still diagnosed using a 140-year-old method – here’s why

 United Kingdom
4
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets August security patch in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022